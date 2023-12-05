Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is reportedly open to a Premier League return with Newcastle United.

Newcastle are assessing their January transfer plans following a serious injury blow picked up by goalkeeper Nick Pope in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Man United on Saturday. Martin Dubravka is expected to come into the side in Pope's absence.

But with the 31-year-old potentially out for the remainder of the season with a dislocated shoulder, The Magpies may explore their options in January depending on how successfully Dubravka slots back into the starting line-up over the next month. And De Gea has emerged as a potential target following his release from Manchester United in the summer.

The 33-year-old remains a free agent and will listen to contract offers. Various reports have claimed the Spanish goalkeeper is 'open' to joining Newcastle despite his previous wages at Manchester United falling well outside of The Magpies' current wage structure.

David De Gea at Manchester United.

De Gea was on a reported £375,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford which the club opted against extending as they swooped for Andre Onana in the summer. De Gea made 545 appearances for Man United over a 12-year stint and ended his final season at the club by winning the Premier League Golden Glove after keeping 17 clean sheets. Newcastle also have former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius contracted to the club. The German was signed as a free agent following an injury to Karl Darlow early last season but is still yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.

Karius' only competitive appearance for Newcastle remains the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester United in February. He was thrust into the starting line-up following a red card picked up by Pope against Liverpool and Dubravka being cup-tied following a half-season loan spell at Man United.

