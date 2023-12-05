Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heckingbottom has become the first managerial casualty of the season after he was sacked by Sheffield United. The Blades were defeated 5-0 by fellow newly-promoted side Burnley at the weekend, the third time they have conceded more than five goals in a Premier League game this season. Newcastle United’s 8-0 win at Bramall Lane earlier this season inflicted Sheffield United’s heaviest home league defeat.

Heckingbottom took charge of the Blades in November 2021 and guided them to promotion from the Championship last season, despite a raft of off field issues behind the scenes at the club. However, the 46-year-old leaves the Blades bottom of the Premier League table.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Chris Wilder is expected to be named as Heckingbottom’s replacement, over two-and-a-half-years after he left his role as Blades head coach. Wilder has since taken charge of Middlesbrough and Watford during the intervening time and was reportedly ‘sounded out’ by the Sheffield United hierarchy following their defeat to Burnley at the weekend.

A statement released by Sheffield United chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, read: "Firstly, on behalf of the board of directors, I'd like to thank Paul for all of his efforts at Sheffield United, firstly as U23s manager before stepping up to take control of first-team duties.

"His professionalism and dedication have been a credit to the club and I'm sure all Unitedites enjoyed the promotion-winning campaign.

"However, after slipping to the bottom of the table and a number of disappointing results and performances, it is felt that a change is needed to give the club a boost and every possible chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond this season."

Alan Shearer, meanwhile, blasted Sheffield United’s performance at the weekend on Match of the Day, labelling it as a ‘disgrace’. He said: "They were a disgrace. From the very first minute, we saw that they lost three tackles within three or four seconds. That sort of summed them up. Also, like the manager said, too many players let them down, in particular when they got that red card."