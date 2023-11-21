Newcastle United transfers: Joe White could be set to stay at Crewe Alexandra until the end of the season.

Crewe Alexandra are hoping to extend Joe White's loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

White joined the League Two side on an initial half-season loan from The Magpies. The 21-year-old midfielder is yet to make his competitive debut for the club but did feature for the first team in the pre-season wins at Gateshead and Rangers over the summer.

And Crewe manager Lee Bell has stated that he wants to extend White's spell at Gresty Road until the end of the season. The Newcastle loanee has made 15 appearances for Crewe in all competitions this season, grabbing one goal and two assists.

White's initial loan deal is set to expire in January, but Bell has confirmed talks are ongoing to extend the player's stay.

“Newcastle have been brilliant with us," Bell admitted. "We have spoken to them and Joe in the last couple of weeks.

"We’ve given them so really positive feedback, and hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we will have some good news.”

Crewe host Newcastle Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday evening with White ineligible to feature in the match. Both sides have already been knocked out of the competition at the group stage.

Alexandra sit fifth in League Two and will be hoping to push for promotion back to the third tier following relegation in 2022.

White has experience of League One football having spent the second half of last season on loan at Exeter City, where he made 16 appearances. He also previously spent time on loan at Hartlepool United in League Two.