Premier League transfer news: Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for one of Newcastle United’s long-term targets.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the January transfer window. Todibo has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park during recent transfer windows after impressing for the Ligue 1 club.

A move for Todibo from the Red Devils will reportedly be sparked if Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes a deal to buy 25% of the club. As mentioned, Todibo currently plays for Ligue 1 side Nice - a club that is owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

If Newcastle are beaten by the Red Devils for Todibo’s signature, there is no doubt that the transfer will still grab attention across the north east. Later today, Premier League clubs will vote on whether to implement a temporary ban on loan players moving between clubs that share the same ownership.

If passed, the Newcastle United would be unable to sign players on-loan from the Saudi Pro League quartet of Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad during the upcoming transfer window. Whilst the Magpies wouldn’t be prohibited from signing players from these clubs on a permanent basis, it would severely impact the kind of business they are able to conduct during January should the vote pass.