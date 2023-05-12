Newcastle are guaranteed a top seven finish in the Premier League, currently sitting third in the table and in the hunt for Champions League qualification. The Magpies have been long-term admirers of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Tyneside over the past couple of seasons.

A transfer has never materialised with Lazio previously reported to be asking for around £87million (€100million) for the 6ft 4in Serbian international. But with Milinkovic-Savic about to enter the final year of his contract and the player set to turn 29 next season, Lazio have considerably lowered their valuation.

The midfielder has been linked with a Premier League move for a while having established himself as a prominent player in Serie A. He has scored 66 goals in 337 games for Lazio over eight seasons, including eight in 43 matches this campaign.

Like Newcastle, Lazio sit third and are currently battling for Champions League qualification themselves.

Milinkovic-Savic is represented by former Chelsea and PSV Eindhoven striker Mateja Kezman. And reports from Italy via Gazzetta claim Newcastle are monitoring the player’s situation after Lazio president Claudio Lotito warned Kezman that the player will not leave unless a club comes in and offers at least £34.8million (€40million).

