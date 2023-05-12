Eddie Howe has revealed why Jason Tindall is the centre of attention on the touchline.

Tindall, Howe’s No.2 at Newcastle United, has trended on social media this week.

Photographs of Tindall – who has been with Howe throughout his managerial career – shaking hands with opposition managers and posing with the team have gone viral.

And Howe has addressed Tindall’s role, and his relationship with his assistant, ahead of the third-placed club’s Premier League game against Leeds United at Elland Road tomorrow.

“It’s a funny one,” said Howe. “I’ve spent the last half an hour laughing with him about certain things, and certain things he’s been sent.

“It’s crazy how the internet and social media can create these things.”

Howe and Tindall started out in management at Bournemouth in the fourth tier of English football.

“I said in a recent interview in America, that to understand Jason’s role, you have to go back to where we started,” said Howe. “You have to do that, otherwise you’ll think you’re missing a little bit of context as to the reason he’s in those situations.

“We started with no money, with no real facilities, working with a group of players, just the two of us. We did everything together. So you name it, we did.

“We were a partnership. We travelled to watch the opposition. Five hours away in a car.

“We’ve never changed that approach throughout our journey together.”

Newcastle United No.2 Jason Tindall.

Howe says Tindall, along with his other coaches, have clearly-defined roles during matches.

“When we first started to work together, I said I would focus purely on football, on our team and the opposition, and try and think tactically and intelligently,” said United’s head coach.

“Obviously, I deliver the half-time talk, and I have to be very strategic in my thinking, and being emotional doesn't necessarily help that clarity of thought.

“Whereas Jason has his eye on other things, as does Stephen Purches, Graeme Jones and Simon Weatherstone, so the coaching team all have different objectives

“If we’re all doing the same thing, it’s not really helpful. Jason has his roles and responsibilities, and he delivers them very well.”

Tindall – who has clashed with opposition managers and coaches during his time at Newcastle – has been given the nickname “Mad Dog”.

Howe said: “I’ve heard that, and I’ve started calling him it! We have good fun in the coaches’ room about all these things. I’m not on social media, but I get sent a few things.”

Tindall, according to Howe, is more of an "extrovert" than him.

Asked if Tindall enjoyed being in the limelight, Howe said: “He’s a good looking guy, so when people take pictures of him he gives off a good smile.

“He’s an energetic personality. He’s definitely more extrovert than I am.

“That’s why we work (well). But at his core he’s a serious coach, and wants to help the players and want the team to be successful.”

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank spoke about Tindall's touchline "strategy" after Newcastle's 2-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium last month.

“We also, on purpose, were a little bit more active towards the fourth official," said Frank. "Again, we’re talking about consistency.