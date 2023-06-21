The 28-year-old Strasbourg forward scored 20 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games during the 2022-23 season before joining up with the Senegal squad for international duty this month. And after being a late substitute in the 1-1 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin, Diallo shone against Brazil in Lisbon with a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win.

Newcastle duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes started together for the Brazil national team for the first time during the match alongside West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta.

The Magpies are eyeing attacking reinforcements this summer with Diallo reportedly available for £20million, according to Football Insider. Since joining Strasbourg from Metz in 2020, Diallo has scored 40 goals in 100 Ligue 1 appearances and still has two years remaining on his current deal.

Several Premier League clubs have also been credited with an interest in the striker, including West Ham, Burnley and Brentford.

Newcastle are yet to make a first-team addition ahead of the new season with 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh joining from Danish side Odense Boldklub for a reported £7million before joining Feyenoord on loan for the 2023-24 campaign.

But as Eddie Howe prepares his side for Champions League football, another striker is being targeted with Chris Wood’s departure leaving just Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as the only two senior striker’s in the squad. While the pair made a big impact for The Magpies last season with Wilson scoring 18 and Isak scoring 10, they both missed several matches during the season due to illness and injury.

