Newcastle United have reportedly set a significant asking price for winger Jacob Murphy following interest from Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Murphy has been a key player for Newcastle under Eddie Howe. Before the start of the current season, no player had featured in more matches for the club under Howe than Murphy.

His versatility and character have made him a popular character on and off the pitch at Newcastle with Howe describing him as 'a brilliant team player'. Murphy is currently facing an extended spell on the sidelines following surgery on his shoulder but has still managed to find the net once in four Premier League appearances so far this season.

Newcastle signed Murphy from Norwich City for £12million in 2017 and he has gone on to make 156 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals. The Magpies are unlikely to part ways with the injured winger unless they are able to roughly double their profit on what they paid for the player.

Jacob Murphy celebrating his second goal in the famous 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last season.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle would consider letting Murphy leave should they receive an offer of around £20-25million. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have both reportedly made enquiries about the 28-year-old's availability and potential price tag.

But Newcastle would only consider letting Murphy leave if they received an offer that was too good to turn down. In this case, a bid in excess of £20million could be enough.