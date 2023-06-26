Release clause bombshell revealed for 22-goal Newcastle United & Man United transfer target
Newcastle United transfers: Newcastle United transfer target Xavi Simons has an intriguing release clause in his PSV Eindhoven contract.
Simons has been credited as being on Newcastle’s ‘longer list’ of transfer targets along with Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams. But the 20-year-old’s former club Paris Saint-Germain are the front-runners to re-sign the attacking midfielder, who scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for PSV last season.
PSG’s position is strengthened significantly by their relatively small £5.1million buy-back release clause for Simons, who is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe this summer.
Along with Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the Dutch international.
But PSG can only trigger the release clause in June 2023 as they plan to make a move. Clubs could be tempted to swoop in before the end of June in order to beat PSG to Simons but the final decision will be left to the player providing multiple offers come in.
Given Simons’ low release clause for PSG, clubs could potentially get a cut-price deal for Simons this summer. His contract at PSV runs until the summer of 2027 but looks set to leave the Dutch side this transfer window.
Newcastle view Simons as a potential alternative to top target James Maddison from Leicester City. The Magpies are set to make a third bid for the England international this summer but would be reluctant to do business above the £50million mark having recently agreed a big money deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.