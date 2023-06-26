Simons has been credited as being on Newcastle’s ‘longer list’ of transfer targets along with Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams. But the 20-year-old’s former club Paris Saint-Germain are the front-runners to re-sign the attacking midfielder, who scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for PSV last season.

PSG’s position is strengthened significantly by their relatively small £5.1million buy-back release clause for Simons, who is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the Dutch international.

But PSG can only trigger the release clause in June 2023 as they plan to make a move. Clubs could be tempted to swoop in before the end of June in order to beat PSG to Simons but the final decision will be left to the player providing multiple offers come in.

Given Simons’ low release clause for PSG, clubs could potentially get a cut-price deal for Simons this summer. His contract at PSV runs until the summer of 2027 but looks set to leave the Dutch side this transfer window.