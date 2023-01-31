Newcastle United transfers: Midfielder set to stay following training ground update

Various reports are now claiming the Newcastle midfield target is set to stay at Sheffield United after he trained as normal on deadline day.

With Jonjo Shelvey joining Nottingham Forest, The Magpies eyed Berge as a potential deadline day replacement. The Magpies proposed a loan deal to Sheffield United with an obligation to buy the 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder.

Premier League rivals Fulham have also been credited with an interest in the Championship midfielder and have reportedly been ‘in talks’ over a £20million permanent deal.

But Berge’s chances of securing a deadline day move were dashed when it was confirmed the midfielder had trained as normal with the Sheffield United squad at Shirecliffe on deadline day.

Although the transfer window doesn’t shut until 11pm tonight, it appears Newcastle will have to look elsewhere if they want to secure another midfielder. They have already seen an effort to bring in Conor Gallagher knocked back by Chelsea.