Newcastle United transfers: Three deals Eddie Howe is looking to complete quickly in January
In less than three weeks the January transfer window will be open – here’s how things are shaping up for Newcastle United.
Newcastle have enjoyed two productive transfer windows since being taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last October. Over £200million has been spent, players have been signed and crucially the squad has become notably stronger as a result.
But with The Magpies currently flying high sitting third in the table, how exactly are they going to approach the upcoming window?
Given how well the squad are currently playing, an argument could be made that Eddie Howe’s squad does not need to be significantly strengthened in January. Yet at the same time, one of two top level additions could certainly help the Magpies in their quest to secure Champions League football.
What Eddie Howe has said about Newcastle United’s transfer window
The Newcastle head coach described January as a ‘difficult’ window as he assessed his squad during the recent trip to Saudi Arabia. While in Riyadh, Howe spoke with members of the club hierarchy about the upcoming transfer window though the situation remains fairly fluid as to how Newcastle will approach it.
“A lot that can change between now and January,” Howe said. “So we’ve talked and had discussions about what it may look like, but there’s such a long time before that window opens, we’re still very flexible in terms of what we’re going to do.”
What is clear is that Newcastle are no longer inflexible in their approach to transfers. If the right player comes along at the right price, the club will look to do a deal.
The three deals Newcastle United will look to do quickly in January
Newcastle seem unlikely to break the bank this window unless an offer too good to turn down comes their way. It’s not a bad situation to be in, all things considered.
Their chances of signing top-target James Maddison from Leicester City in January appear very slim, but they do already have one signing confirmed.
Garang Kuol will join from Central Coast Mariners before quickly being loaned out to a European club. Another deal Howe is keen to complete quickly is a contract extension for goalkeeper Loris Karius until the end of the season with discussions taking place ahead of the window opening.
And in a bid to strengthen his full-back options, Howe is expected to revisit the unsuccessful deadline day move for West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby as an understudy to Kieran Trippier. The 21-year-old is out of contract in the summer.
Newcastle United managing expectations
While taking Howe’s comments into account, it must be noted that the noises out of the club ahead of the previous two transfer windows have played down expectations of an overly lavish spend only to subvert them by the end of the window.
While this has helped manage expectations somewhat, the fact the club has admitted to ‘overspending’ in the summer fuels the notion that they plan to be more conservative and measured with their spending. Although January transfer windows rarely go according to plan, an expectation of one notable addition plus some low-key signings to help bolster the first-team squad and academy sides may not be too far wide of the mark come February.