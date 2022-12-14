Newcastle have enjoyed two productive transfer windows since being taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last October. Over £200million has been spent, players have been signed and crucially the squad has become notably stronger as a result.

But with The Magpies currently flying high sitting third in the table, how exactly are they going to approach the upcoming window?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given how well the squad are currently playing, an argument could be made that Eddie Howe’s squad does not need to be significantly strengthened in January. Yet at the same time, one of two top level additions could certainly help the Magpies in their quest to secure Champions League football.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans following victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

What Eddie Howe has said about Newcastle United’s transfer window

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle head coach described January as a ‘difficult’ window as he assessed his squad during the recent trip to Saudi Arabia. While in Riyadh, Howe spoke with members of the club hierarchy about the upcoming transfer window though the situation remains fairly fluid as to how Newcastle will approach it.

“A lot that can change between now and January,” Howe said. “So we’ve talked and had discussions about what it may look like, but there’s such a long time before that window opens, we’re still very flexible in terms of what we’re going to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garang Kuol of the Mariners competes for the ball with with Beka Mikeltadze of the Jets during the round 7 A-League Men's match between Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets at Central Coast Stadium, on December 11, 2022, in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)

What is clear is that Newcastle are no longer inflexible in their approach to transfers. If the right player comes along at the right price, the club will look to do a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three deals Newcastle United will look to do quickly in January

Newcastle seem unlikely to break the bank this window unless an offer too good to turn down comes their way. It’s not a bad situation to be in, all things considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their chances of signing top-target James Maddison from Leicester City in January appear very slim, but they do already have one signing confirmed.

Garang Kuol will join from Central Coast Mariners before quickly being loaned out to a European club. Another deal Howe is keen to complete quickly is a contract extension for goalkeeper Loris Karius until the end of the season with discussions taking place ahead of the window opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in a bid to strengthen his full-back options, Howe is expected to revisit the unsuccessful deadline day move for West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby as an understudy to Kieran Trippier. The 21-year-old is out of contract in the summer.

Newcastle United managing expectations

Advertisement Hide Ad

While taking Howe’s comments into account, it must be noted that the noises out of the club ahead of the previous two transfer windows have played down expectations of an overly lavish spend only to subvert them by the end of the window.