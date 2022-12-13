Newcastle United ‘target' out for season after suffering ACL injury blow once month after St James’s Park visit

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has reportedly ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly match against Aston Villa over the weekend. Chelsea lost the match 1-0 in Abu Dhabi with Broja lasting just 19 minutes before being forced off.

The 21-year-old will now require surgery with The Evening Standard reporting the player’s season is now over.

Sven Botman of Newcastle United is challenged by Armando Broja of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United turned their attentions to Broja after failing to land Hugo Ekitike from Reims in the summer. The Magpies enquired about a potential loan move for the Albanian and West Ham United were also interested in signing the young forward with a £30million bid being reported.

But Broja ultimately remained at Chelsea and has scored once in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

Director outlines asking price for World Cup star targeted by Newcastle United and Leeds

Netherlands World Cup star Cody Gakpo is set to be a sought after player this January with the PSV winger scoring three times in five matches to help his country reach the quarter-finals in Qatar. Several Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, including Manchester United, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

But after Gakpo’s strong start to the season and impressive World Cup campaign, PSV’s asking price has increased. The player has scored 13 goals in 24 matches for PSV so far this season and the club’s director, Marcel Brands, claims only a handful of clubs will be able to afford Gakpo in January with no bids being made so far.

