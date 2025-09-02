Newcastle United’s summer transfer window is over, but another exit has been confirmed.

Newcastle confirmed the biggest transfer departure the Premier League has ever seen on deadline day as Alexander Isak completed a £130million move to Liverpool.

Just over 24 hours later, the club have confirmed another exit at the complete opposite side of the scale.

With some transfer windows still open on the continent, Newcastle have agreed a loan exit for one of their Under-21s players to join an Eredivisie club.

Newcastle United confirm midfielder loan switch

As reported by The Gazette, 19-year-old midfielder Travis Hernes has joined Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The season-long loan includes an option for Groningen to make the deal permanent.

Hernes was absent from Newcastle Under-21s' 6-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town as he finalised his loan move.

The deal was confirmed late on Tuesday evening in a club statement, which read: “Newcastle United youngster Travis Hernes has joined Dutch side FC Groningen on loan for the 2025/26 season.

“Hernes joined United in September 2023 from Shrewsbury Town, where, aged 16, he scored on his professional debut during an EFL Trophy encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“The 19-year-old midfielder, who represents Norway at youth level, was named on the bench for the Magpies' Emirates FA Cup victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage in January 2024 before featuring in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time during Newcastle's 3-1 win against Aston Villa later that month.

“Hernes has been a regular fixture for the Under-21s so far this term and will now head to the Eredivisie to join a Groningen side currently sitting eighth in the table.

“Everyone at the club wishes Travis well for his time on loan in the Netherlands.”

Hernes has also featured for Newcastle’s first team in friendly matches and will now embark on his second loan spell in two seasons, having spent the second half of last season at AaB Aalborg in Denmark.

While Hernes made 12 league appearances for the Danish outfit, it ended up being a frustrating spell as the side was relegated. Hernes was also forced to apologise after being spotted in a nightclub following Aalborg’s crucial 4-0 defeat against Viborg, along with two of his teammates.

More exits to come for NUFC?

While Newcastle can’t sign any more players with the window now closed, they can still loan or sell players to foreign countries where the transfer window is still open, as evidenced by Hernes’ loan move.

The Dutch transfer window is now closed but remains open for clubs in Austria, Croatia and Ukraine on September 5. Teams in Belgium and Poland are able to make signings until September 8.

The Czech, Romanian and Swiss transfer windows close on September 9 and the Turkish and Greek transfer windows close on September 11 and September 12, respectively.

Under-21s players could also secure loan moves while remaining in England but will be limited to non-league clubs that are not restricted by the transfer window.