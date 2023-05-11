Emmanuel Owusu turned out for the club's Under-21 side yesterday in their 3-1 friendly win over Hibernian.

Owusu, named as a 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder by nufc.com, had also turned out in last week's 1-0 away win over Brentford B. Owusu was named as "Trialist" on the teamsheet for the game, which was played at Hanwell Town's ground.