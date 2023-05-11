News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United trialist makes low-key appearance – player named by club

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 11th May 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:30 BST

A trialist has made a second appearance for Newcastle United.

Emmanuel Owusu turned out for the club's Under-21 side yesterday in their 3-1 friendly win over Hibernian.

Newcastle won 3-1 thanks to goals from Michael Ndiweni, Amad Diallo and substitute Isaac Westendorf.

Owusu, named as a 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder by nufc.com, had also turned out in last week's 1-0 away win over Brentford B. Owusu was named as "Trialist" on the teamsheet for the game, which was played at Hanwell Town's ground.