Newcastle United will only be active in the January transfer window if they sell players first, Eddie Howe has warned.

Sean Longstaff is one player Newcastle will listen to offers for in the January transfer window having triggered a contract extension this month.

While Newcastle had what was described as a ‘substantial sum’ to spend on Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in a deal that never materialised in the summer, the upcoming transfer window is expected to be a quiet one unless sales are agreed.

The money was available for Guehi in the summer but the message from inside Newcastle is that player sales would have always been necessary to fund the club’s transfer business. A purchase of Guehi in the region of £60million would have only made the need for sales more pressing in January.

The club are nearing the midpoint of the 2024-25 season having struggled to find their best form so far. Howe himself has admitted the squad risks becoming stale without fresh faces but has stressed the difficulties in the transfer market while adhering to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle have spent upwards of £400million on new players over the past three years and recouped very little in return. Causing a significant PSR headache and switching focus to selling players to reinvest in the squad.

Does Callum Wilson’s injury impact Newcastle’s transfer business?

Wilson was a player Newcastle may have considered selling in the January transfer window given his lack of game time and contract situation. But a two-month injury blow has scuppered any talk of a January move for the striker.

Howe has described it as almost ‘impossible’ to replace Wilson in the January transfer window due to the finances involved. The Newcastle boss is pleased with the progress of £10million summer signing Will Osula as a back-up to Alexander Isak despite the 21-year-old playing just 27 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

“It's what you can do not what you want to do,” Howe said looking ahead to the January transfer window. “I wouldn't expect us to be in a position to be too active in the market as we currently stand.

Things can change if we trade players, then it is different but if we don't trade players I would expect us to be quiet.”

Who could Newcastle United sell in January?

Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have been linked with a move away from Newcastle since last January. Newcastle turned down a £13million bid from Bayern Munich for Trippier last January while Almiron turned down an opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia with a deal understood to be lined up.

Longstaff made his 200th appearance for Newcastle in the 4-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday. Newcastle have recently triggered a contract extension for the midfielder that runs until June 2026 though this is yet to be officially confirmed by the club.

Given Longstaff came through Newcastle’s academy, he poses significant value in a PSR world with a potential sale being classed as ‘pure profit’ in the calculations. The 27-year-old is not a guaranteed starter for The Magpies but the club will reluctantly listen to offers for the midfielder next month.

Longstaff is valued at around £15million with Leicester City and Leeds United previously linked.