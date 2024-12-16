Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has delivered his verdict on whether or not Bruno Guimaraes should have been sent off against Leicester City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes was heavily-involved in two incidents within the space of two minutes during the first-half of Newcastle United’s 4-0 triumph over Leicester City at the weekend. The Brazilian was first denied a penalty after going down following a challenge by Jannik Vestegaard before he caught Stephy Mavididi with a strong challenge moments later in the centre of the park - one that could have seen Thomas Bramall show the Magpies captain a red card.

He was shown a yellow card for that tackle, but was not handed a booking for the first incident, despite Leicester appeals for simulation. Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher concurred with both decisions made by Bramall in first not awarding a yellow for simulation and then to show Guimaraes just a booking, rather than a red card, for catching Mavididi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher on potential penalty/simulation…

“The referee gives a free-kick and if you watch it, there is physical contact. What referees are looking for to give a [yellow card] for simulation is no physical contact. If you watch what happens, the referee actually gives a free-kick for handball, not for a dive.

“There is physical contact, it’s not a penalty in his opinion, but it is handball and not every handball is a yellow card. He didn’t get a yellow card for that so a minute later when he committed his foul, he wasn’t really on a second yellow card at all.

“You could see there was physical contact. What the referees work on is clear simulation not physical contact. Without a doubt there was physical contact.”

Gallagher on potential red card for tackle on Mavididi…

“I think yellow. I think yellow because Guimaraes is set, his position is set and he’s reaching [with his foot]. He’s almost flicking out for the ball, he doesn’t plant his studs, he can’t gather any momentum so it’s not as forceful as you think. It’s not a nice tackle, but it’s not a red card for me.”