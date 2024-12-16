‘Without a doubt’ - Ex-ref reveals why Newcastle United star should not have been sent off v Leicester City
Guimaraes was heavily-involved in two incidents within the space of two minutes during the first-half of Newcastle United’s 4-0 triumph over Leicester City at the weekend. The Brazilian was first denied a penalty after going down following a challenge by Jannik Vestegaard before he caught Stephy Mavididi with a strong challenge moments later in the centre of the park - one that could have seen Thomas Bramall show the Magpies captain a red card.
He was shown a yellow card for that tackle, but was not handed a booking for the first incident, despite Leicester appeals for simulation. Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher concurred with both decisions made by Bramall in first not awarding a yellow for simulation and then to show Guimaraes just a booking, rather than a red card, for catching Mavididi.
Gallagher on potential penalty/simulation…
“The referee gives a free-kick and if you watch it, there is physical contact. What referees are looking for to give a [yellow card] for simulation is no physical contact. If you watch what happens, the referee actually gives a free-kick for handball, not for a dive.
“There is physical contact, it’s not a penalty in his opinion, but it is handball and not every handball is a yellow card. He didn’t get a yellow card for that so a minute later when he committed his foul, he wasn’t really on a second yellow card at all.
“You could see there was physical contact. What the referees work on is clear simulation not physical contact. Without a doubt there was physical contact.”
Gallagher on potential red card for tackle on Mavididi…
“I think yellow. I think yellow because Guimaraes is set, his position is set and he’s reaching [with his foot]. He’s almost flicking out for the ball, he doesn’t plant his studs, he can’t gather any momentum so it’s not as forceful as you think. It’s not a nice tackle, but it’s not a red card for me.”
