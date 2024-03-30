Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 against West Ham United at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

Two Alexander Isak penalties and a late brace from substitute Harvey Barnes saw The Magpies cancel out goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. The result takes Newcastle just a point behind West Ham in the Premier League table with a game in hand.

But the victory was not without its casualties as Newcastle saw Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron go off injured before Anthony Gordon was sent off in stoppage time and will be suspended for the upcoming match against Everton on Tuesday night.

Reflecting on the injuries, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "Jamaal is a knee problem but I don't know any more than that. Tino, the ball hit his ankle so it's an ankle twist and Miggy hurt his knee crossing a ball."

Lascelles' injury saw Emil Krafth initially introduced before being replaced as part of a triple change following Livramento's injury. Almiron's injury then saw Barnes introduced as Newcastle managed to turn the game around in the final 15 minutes.

Harvey Barnes scored Newcastle United's winner v West Ham

"I have to credit the players with how they responded to different moments of adversity," Howe added. "At 3-1 down it looked like a difficult moment in our season but they kept their calm and that's an incredible win for us.

"All the substitutes made a real impact and did really, really well. Pleased for all of those players individually, especially after losing Jamaal so early.

"I make a change that reshuffles the back four and it's difficult for us to have the same authority. We conceded which is never good for confidence in a first half where I thought we played really well, had a lot of chances and lots of shots on goal.

"Harvey is a goalscorer, his record is incredible for a wide player and we felt signing him he could get similar numbers for us but he's just been hit with injuries. The quality is there and his two finishes today were typical Harvey.