Newcastle United Under-21s 3-2 Chelsea Under-21s player ratings: Here’s how Sven Botman, Lewis Miley and co fared at Whitley Park on Monday night.

Newcastle United Under-21s beat Chelsea Under-21s 3-2 in the Premier League 2 at Whitley Park on Monday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

Sven Botman marked his return to action after nine months out with an ACL injury while Lewis Miley also started the match in midfield. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was in attendance for the Dutchman’s return along with several first-team players.

Newcastle took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes as Ben Parkinson bundled in his 10th goal of the season. Parkinson then won a penalty shortly after which he converted to double The Young Magpies’ lead.

A bullet header from Charlie McArthur with 20 minutes remaining made it 3-0 to the hosts.

Chelsea pulled a goal back in the closing stages as Ato Ampah found the bottom right corner with a first-time finish. In stoppage time Chelsea pulled another goal back with Donnell McNeilly smashing the ball in to make it 3-2 in front of a crowd of 596.

The match ended 3-2 as Newcastle moved up to fifth in the Premier League 2 table after 10 matches.

Here are the Newcastle United Under-21s player ratings from the match...

Aidan Harris - 7

Celebrated his 18th birthday with a solid performance. Showed good hands when he needed to and was comfortable with the ball at his feet. Booked.

Leo Shahar - 7

Made a good interception to stop a Chelsea attack down his side. Had a couple of hesitant moments dealing with high balls early on but showed good composure for the remainder of the match.

Charlie McArthur - 8

Had a good chance to make it 3-0 early in the second half following a good run forward before finally doing do with a great header from Jay Turner-Cooke’s cross. Partnered well with Sven Botman.

Sven Botman - 7

A welcome return to action after nine months out. Took just a couple of minutes to pick out striker Ben Parkinson with a trademark drilled forward pass. One misplaced pass in the first half was the only notable bit of rust from the centre-back on an otherwise assured defensive display. Kept a clean sheet during his hour on the pitch.

Alex Murphy - 8

Very confident on the ball and bringing the ball out with pace and intent. Slipped a great ball through to Ben Parkinson. A wholehearted display. Booked.

Travis Hernes - 7

Comfortable in possession. Took a couple of knocks but battled on in a deeper midfield role.

Lewis Miley - 8

Read things well on the right of the midfield three and showed his class in possession three. Almost slipped Parkinson in for his hat-trick and took the ball well under pressure throughout his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Anthony Munda - 7

Put a good ball into the box for Parkinson and saw a powerful strike deflect wide in the second half. Got forward well from midfield.

Jay Turner-Cooke - 7

Will have been disappointed not to score in the first half after missing with an acrobatic effort and skewing a shot wide after some good footwork inside the box. Put a lovely ball in for Newcastle’s third goal.

Trevan Sanusi - 7

Typically lively down the wings with some good touches and turns of pace. Started on the right but moved out to the left midway through the first half and created a good chance for Parkinson.

Ben Parkinson - 9

Reacted quickest to give Newcastle an early lead following a corner. Won a penalty shortly afterwards which he converted with confidence. Denied a first-half hat-trick by the crossbar. Was less involved in the second half as Newcastle lost a little bit of attacking control. A powerful and energetic display from the 19-year-old as he spearheaded Newcastle’s attack brilliantly.

Substitutes

Alfie Harrison - 7

On for Miley 46: Almost scored a spectacular fourth before Chelsea pulled one back.

Cathal Heffernan - 7

On for Botman 60: Slotted into the defence seamlessly.

Josh Donaldson - n/a

On for Sanusi 78: Came on up front to see out the win.