Newcastle United will be missing a key man for Saturday’s game against Premier League rivals Ipswich Town.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Newcastle United stars are currently at risk of missing the Boxing Day home game against Aston Villa.

Joelinton picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Saturday’s home win against Leicester City and will be eligible for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final - but will then serve his one-match Premier League suspension when the Magpies visit Ipswich Town this weekend. Fellow United midfielder Sean Longstaff is not available for selection in the Carabao Cup after picking up two yellow cards earlier in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League rules state that players who receive a total of five yellow cards in a club’s first 19 matches will be given a one-match suspension, with the next threshold for a suspension comes when a player is booked 10 times within a club’s first 32 matches and that would lead to a two-match ban.

Speaking about Joelinton’s fifth caution of the campaign, Howe said: "It's bizarre how things work. I'm talking to him from the side, he's right in front of me and I'm saying 'Joey don't get booked' and he's like 'Don't worry I won't.'" Two minutes later he gets booked. You just couldn't make it up. In some senses sometimes these things happen. I'm disappointed to lose him because he's a player we need in every away game but at least he can now play free and play his normal game."

With a hectic festive fixture list lying in wait as United’s trip to Ipswich is quickly followed by a Boxing Day home clash against Aston Villa and a visit to Manchester United just days later, Howe will be hoping two of his key players are able to avoid yellow cards at Portman Road that would rule them out of the meeting with Unai Emery’s side.

Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar are currently sat on four bookings for the season and will serve a one-match suspension against Villa if they are booked on Saturday. The next players at risk are left-back Lewis Hall and captain Bruno Guimaraes, who have both received three yellow cards during the first fourth months of the season.