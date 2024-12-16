Newcastle United could boost La Liga giants with £25m move for former Chelsea man

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly set to step up their bid to boost their defensive options by tempting a former Chelsea star back to the Premier League.

Although the Magpies are facing several big games between now and the opening of the January transfer window, a lot of the focus in Eddie Howe’s press conferences has been on what business could be conducted during the first month of the new year. Speaking earlier this month, the Magpies boss opened up on the possibility of big players leaving the club and warned that trading would be ‘essential’ as he tries to develop the club.

He said: “The days when teams don’t sell players, unless your revenue streams are so big, are gone. So I think our revenue streams aren’t where we want them to be. We are trying to grow them, so I think trading in and out is going to be essential. Hopefully it’s not going to be players that we are forced to sell like we were in that situation (in the summer) with a couple of days of deadlines approaching. Hopefully it’s a more stable setting but you can’t guarantee anything. Nothing is absolutely fixed and there will be lots of twists and turns.”

The Magpies are believed to be prioritising the signings of a winger and a striker during the January transfer window and several potential targets have been identified. However, there is also consideration being given to adding a centre-back to Eddie Howe’s squad as part of a refresh of their long-term options at the back. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are all over 30 and only the latter of a trio currently has a contract that goes beyond next summer. Former Switzerland international Schar is expected to be handed a new deal over the coming months but Lascelles future is likely to be assessed when he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Magpies are believed to retain an interest in Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi and have also been linked with several young centre-backs from across Europe. However, the latest reports in Spain have suggested United are ready to make an offer for Barcelona star Andreas Christensen and that would allow the Catalan giants to create space in their finances to register summer signing Dani Olmo. Fichajes have claimed the Magpies will ‘intensify’ talks over the coming days as Barca ‘evaluating the possibility of letting Christensen out as a measure to balance the club's sporting and financial needs’.