Newcastle United Under-23s 0-1 Nottingham Forest Under-23s player ratings: Luton Town target impresses as young Magpies' unbeaten run comes to an end

Newcastle United Under-23s were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest Under-23s at Whitley Park on Monday evening.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:32 pm

Will Swan’s first half strike was enough to secure three points for the visitors in the Premier League 2 match to end Newcastle’s seven match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match…

Will Brown - 7

Elliot Anderson of Newcastle United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Made a couple of good saves and claims. Could do little about the goal.

Nathan Carlyon - 6

Tried to get forward and deliver some teasing balls into the box but couldn't find a man.

Josh Scott - 6

Had Newcastle's first shot of the game at the end of the first half but couldn't find the target.

Jack Young - 7

Always looking to get on the ball and spray it around the pitch. Faded as the game went on and was fortunate to stay on the pitch after picking up a booking.

Niall Brookwell - 6

Was alert to stop some Forest attacks but will be disappointed to have been denied a clean sheet.

Charlie Wiggett - 6

Came close to scoring in the second half from close range only to be denied by the goalkeeper. Newcastle's only shot on target in the match.

Adam Wilson - 6

Showed plenty of energy down the right but his final ball or touch let him down.

Elliot Anderson - 8

Looked a class above despite not being able to help the side get a result.

Cameron Ferguson - 6

Provided a focal point in attack but couldn't get any meaningful shots away before being brought off.

Lucas De Bolle - 6

Had a quiet game until the latter stages as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.

Matty Bondswell - 6

Was an outlet down the left against his former club and posed a threat on occasion.

Substitutes

Isaac Westendorf - 6

On for Ferguson 60: His official debut as a Newcastle player. Showed plenty of pace and energy from the bench but didn't manage to get a shot away.

Rodrigo Vilca - 7

On for Scott 71: Drilled a shot just wide from the edge of the box.

Jamie Miley - n/a

On for Young 84: Helped Newcastle push in the latter stages but couldn't help them find an equaliser.

