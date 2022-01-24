Newcastle United Under-23s 0-1 Nottingham Forest Under-23s player ratings: Luton Town target impresses as young Magpies' unbeaten run comes to an end
Newcastle United Under-23s were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest Under-23s at Whitley Park on Monday evening.
Will Swan’s first half strike was enough to secure three points for the visitors in the Premier League 2 match to end Newcastle’s seven match unbeaten run in all competitions.
Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match…
Will Brown - 7
Made a couple of good saves and claims. Could do little about the goal.
Nathan Carlyon - 6
Tried to get forward and deliver some teasing balls into the box but couldn't find a man.
Josh Scott - 6
Had Newcastle's first shot of the game at the end of the first half but couldn't find the target.
Jack Young - 7
Always looking to get on the ball and spray it around the pitch. Faded as the game went on and was fortunate to stay on the pitch after picking up a booking.
Niall Brookwell - 6
Was alert to stop some Forest attacks but will be disappointed to have been denied a clean sheet.
Charlie Wiggett - 6
Came close to scoring in the second half from close range only to be denied by the goalkeeper. Newcastle's only shot on target in the match.
Adam Wilson - 6
Showed plenty of energy down the right but his final ball or touch let him down.
Elliot Anderson - 8
Looked a class above despite not being able to help the side get a result.
Cameron Ferguson - 6
Provided a focal point in attack but couldn't get any meaningful shots away before being brought off.
Lucas De Bolle - 6
Had a quiet game until the latter stages as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.
Matty Bondswell - 6
Was an outlet down the left against his former club and posed a threat on occasion.
Substitutes
Isaac Westendorf - 6
On for Ferguson 60: His official debut as a Newcastle player. Showed plenty of pace and energy from the bench but didn't manage to get a shot away.
Rodrigo Vilca - 7
On for Scott 71: Drilled a shot just wide from the edge of the box.
Jamie Miley - n/a
On for Young 84: Helped Newcastle push in the latter stages but couldn't help them find an equaliser.