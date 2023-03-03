Newcastle United update on behind-the-scenes Amazon documentary following Amanda Staveley

A camera crew is following the club’s executive team this season. The TV series will “focus more on the commercial side”, according to co-owner Amanda Staveley, and will not follow the All Or Nothing template.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London yesterday, Staveley said: “There’s a film crew who are making a documentary for Amazon about the behind-the-scenes work that we’re doing at Newcastle.

“They’re not focusing on it as an ‘All or Nothing’, they’re more focusing on the commercial side.

"With FFP (financial fair play) rules as tight as they are, we really need to do everything we can to grow our revenue – and grow our finances.”

Howe addressed the documentary ahead of Newcastle’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow when asked about financial fair play rules.

"Yeah, I think it would be foolish of me to say 'no, these cameras aren't going to follow us around', then go 'we need to sign new players'.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"They'll say 'we haven't got the money, we can't do it because of FFP, and you've turned away this opportunity for the club to turn away more income’.

"I'm never going to go against the club in that, I'll always try and support it. I think the inner working of a football club, it's delicate. I'm not necessarily one of those managers who will sit here and say I want everything to be open.

"I think (about) privacy, and when you're dealing with players, there are certain things that for me should never escape the walls of a training ground.

"But, as I say, I can't go against the club, and I'll always support the club in whatever venture they're trying to do, as long as it doesn't overstep the mark."

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan co-owner Amanda Staveley.

Asked what it had been like having cameras behind the scenes, Howe said: "It's been brilliant. You get used to it."