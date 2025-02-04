Both Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have injury concerns to deal with ahead of their Carabao Cup meeting at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James’ Park in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting knowing that they will confirm their place at Wembley if they avoid defeat against the Gunners. Howe’s side hold a 2-0 advantage heading into Wednesday night’s match following their triumph at the Emirates Stadium last month.

However, the two teams head into this week’s game on the back of contrasting results at the weekend. Here, we look at the injury issues affecting both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal:

Newcastle United injury news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury and is expected to be sidelined for another few weeks at least.

Callum Wilson - doubt

Howe has revealed that Wilson is back in training and that he has a chance of being involved against the Gunners on Wednesday night. Wilson has made just four appearances so far this season.

Harvey Barnes - out

Barnes was injured against Bromley last month and was ruled-out of action for around a month. He remains sidelined and will not feature against Arsenal.

Joelinton - doubt

Joelinton was withdrawn during their defeat against Fulham at the weekend and was spotted wearing a knee brace at the club’s training ground. Howe has revealed that was a precautionary measure and that the Brazilian is no longer in the brace. He is a doubt to feature against the Gunners.

Arsenal injury news

Gabriel Jesus - out

Jesus suffered an ACL injury in January - one that has ruled him out of the rest of the campaign.

Bukayo Saka - out

Saka missed the first-leg between these sides through injury and will not feature at St James’ Park. He is facing another couple of months out.

Ben White - out

A knee injury has kept White sidelined for a long time and whilst he is progressing closer to a return to action, that won’t come on Tyneside.

Tomiyasu is in the latter stages of his recovery from a knee injury, but he won’t play against Newcastle United.

