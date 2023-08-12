Newcastle United make major Sandro Tonali call as £73m duo benched v Aston Villa

Newcastle start the season boosted by the summer arrivals of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento for a combined transfer fee of £125million. But only one of the trio got the starting line-up nod from Eddie Howe as Tonali was named in the 11 with Barnes and Livramento on the bench.

Fabian Schar also made a return from a hamstring injury just in time to start the new season. The Swiss centre-back missed the final pre-season matches after being forced off against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series last month.

Newcastle United will be looking to build on their fourth place finish in the Premier League last season and will kick things off against an Aston Villa side who were one of only four teams to beat them in the league last season.

Villa came seventh in the Premier League last season with the previous meeting between the sides finish 3-0 to Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park back in April. Newcastle beat The Villains 4-0 at St James’ Park in October last season.

The sides met in the United States last month with the match finishing 3-3 in the Premier League Summer Series.

NUFC line-up v Aston Villa: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak