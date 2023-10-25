Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As both sets of players walked out the tunnel onto the field, all four sides of St James’ Park took part in a breathtaking display. Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund players were welcomed by a wall of black and white.

With both cards and flags used, the Leazes spelt out ‘Howay The Lads’ whilst the East Stand had a black ‘NUFC’ imprinted into a sea of white. The Gallowgate, meanwhile, unveiled a blue star with ‘UNITED’ written below it.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every card that was lifted by Newcastle United supporters as the players came out the tunnel had a special message from Wor Flags written on the back. It read: ‘Dear supporter, I’m sure you won’t be surprised that for our second Champions League home game, we thought another full stadium display was in order.

‘Please raise this card above your head as the players are coming out the tunnel to welcome them into a black and white wall for tonight’s game against our visitors from the yellow wall.

‘Our volunteers have spent hundreds of hours into making this display possible so make sure you do hold up this card to make sure the design is shown in full.

‘What we do would not be possible without your participation and generosity. If you can then please consider donating to future displays via the QR code so we can continue to create full stadium displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Thank you for your support it really does mean the world to us. Howay the lads!!’