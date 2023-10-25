Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following on from their stunning 4-1 win over PSG in the previous round, Eddie Howe’s side will be aiming to replicate that result and performance when they host Borussia Dortmund this evening. It was a hugely memorable night on Tyneside last time out - aided by a stunning pre-match display by Wor Flags.

Once again, St James’ Park will play host to another Champions League night and the two teams will walk out to a full stadium display this evening. Ahead of that display, Wor Flags have written the following message on the back of black and white cards that will be hoisted in the air once the two teams emerge from the dugout.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement reads: ‘Dear supporter, I’m sure you won’t be surprised that for our second Champions League home game, we thought another full stadium display was in order.

‘Please raise this card above your head as the players are coming out the tunnel to welcome them into a black and white wall for tonight’s game against our visitors from the yellow wall.

‘Our volunteers have spent hundreds of hours into making this display possible so make sure you do hold up this card to make sure the design is shown in full.

‘What we do would not be possible without your participation and generosity. If you can then please consider donating to future displays via the QR code so we can continue to create full stadium displays.