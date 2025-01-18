Newcastle United v Bournemouth team news: Key man returns as attacking duo ruled out at St James' Park

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 18th Jan 2025, 11:25 BST
Newcastle United’s starting line-up v AFC Bournemouth has been confirmed with Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon all starting.

Eddie Howe has named an unchanged starting line-up from the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. The only change comes on the bench with Fabian Schar returning from illness in place of Emil Krafth.

Sven Botman keeps his place in the side to start his fourth game of 2025 after returning from an ACL injury. Miguel Almiron is also on the bench despite being heavily linked with a return to his former club Atlanta United.

Lloyd Kelly is also on the bench after the club knocked back an approach from Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The Magpies head into the match looking to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions for the first time in the club’s history. Wednesday’s win took Howe’s side into the top four in the Premier League for the first time since September, now they will be looking to continue their fine form and stay there in the early kick-off on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

Bournemouth head into the match sitting 8th in the Premier League table but are currently suffering from an injury crisis with several key players out missing. Forwards Evanilson and Enes Unal have both been sidelined for extended periods due to injury while Marcos Senesi, Marcus Tavernier, Julian Araujo, Adam Smith and Luis Sinisterra are among the other players sidelined for The Cherries.

Newcastle United line-up: Dubravka, Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Schar, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley

Bournemouth line-up: Arrizabalaga; Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Brooks, Christie, O.Dango, Adams, Kluivert, Semenyo, Zabarnyi

Subs: Travers, McKenna, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Adu-Adjei, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Kinsey, Rees-Dottin

