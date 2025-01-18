Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar is set to return to the matchday squad against AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle host The Cherries in the early kick-off at St James Park (12:30pm kick-off) with Schar previously labelled a doubt after missing Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to illness.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe claimed Schar was ‘not 100%’ heading into to the match and was subject to a late fitness test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update on the defender, Howe said: “Fabi trained yesterday but was not 100% himself in terms of his wellbeing. Nasty cough, I think he had a nasty illness, so we'll see how he's recovered today and then make a decision whether he's fit enough to be involved.”

Schar looks to have passed the fitness test with the defender taking to social media to preview the match - something that is usually a big indicator of a player’s involvement. The Swiss centre-back has missed three of United’s last four matches in all competitions having been suspended for the Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal wins previously before starting the 3-1 win over Bromley last weekend.

Schar is a favourite of Howe having been the most frequently used player during his time at Newcastle. But with Sven Botman coming back into contention, the 33-year-old is not a guaranteed starter.

Elsewhere in the squad, Nick Pope remains sidelined with a knee injury while Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Harvey Barnes have been ruled out of the upcoming matches due to their respective injuries.

The Magpies host Bournemouth looking to make it 10 wins in a row but Howe is yet to beat his former club in five attempts in the Premier League with four draws and one defeat.