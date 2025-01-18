Newcastle United v Bournemouth early team news as 9 out amid Fabian Schar reveal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Bournemouth in the Premier League at St James’ Park this lunchtime.

Newcastle United come into today’s game in brilliant form having won nine matches in a row in all competitions. A 3-0 victory over Wolves marked their sixth Premier League win in a row as Alexander Isak set a club record of netting in eight-straight Premier League appearances.

Today’s opponents, though, have proven to be a bogey-team for the Magpies and Eddie Howe, with them winless against Bournemouth in all six Premier League meetings between the sides since Howe’s appointment as Newcastle United head coach in November 2021. The Cherries are enjoying a fine run of form themselves under Andoni Iraola, despite having a multitude of injury concerns to deal with.

Their record signing Evanilson has a broken foot, whilst Enes Unal will miss the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury. Adding to that are a whole host of other long-term injury concerns that Iraola will again have to deal with this weekend when he takes his side to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United also have a few concerns to deal with and will be sweating on the fitness of Fabian Schar who missed out on Wednesday night through illness. Here is all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of today’s clash:

Newcastle United team and injury news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury. He is still a few weeks away from a return.

Harvey Barnes - out

Barnes was injured whilst crossing the ball on Sunday and lasted just 45 minutes before being withdrawn. He has been ruled-out for around a month.

Nick Pope - out

Pope’s last appearance came at the Gtech Community Stadium in December after he suffered a knee injury. A return to fitness is in the offing, but he will have a battle on his hands to displace Martin Dubravka as first-choice.

Callum Wilson - out

Wilson is just returning to training but the club will be cautious over introducing him back into the first-team. He won’t feature against Wolves or their next few matches.

Fabian Schar - doubt

Schar missed the win over Wolves through illness and is a doubt for the clash with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth team and injury news

Evanilson - out

Bournemouth's record signing broke his foot earlier this month and has been ruled out for a number of weeks.

Marcos Senesi - out

Senesi was forced to undergo surgery on a muscle injury in December and will likely not return to action until March.

Julian Araujo - out

Araujo had surgery on a hamstring injury back in November. He will not feature this weekend.

Marcus Tavernier - doubt

The former Middlesbrough man has been sidelined since mid-December and may not feature this weekend. He scored Bournemouth’s goal in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium back in August.

Alex Scott - out

Scott tore his meniscus and hasn’t featured since October. He is not expected to play at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Luis Sinisterra - doubt

Sinisterra has returned to individual training but remains a major doubt for Saturday.

Smith has been sidelined since late-December with a muscle injury.

Unal suffered an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season.