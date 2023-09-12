Premier League make ‘controversial’ Newcastle United call after Erling Haaland ‘fuming’ claim
The Premier League have confirmed the officials for Saturday’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St James’ Park (5:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle return to Premier League action following the international break looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats.
And for Saturday’s match, Craig Pawson has been appointed referee with assistants Lee Betts and Marc Perry, fourth official Tony Harrington, VAR John Brooks and assistant VAR James Mainwaring.
Pawson took charge of four Newcastle matches last season. The 1-1 draw at home to Bounremouth and the 0-0 draws at Manchester United and Crystal Palace as well as the 5-1 win at West Ham United.
Fourth official Tony Harrington has also avoided punishment after a major VAR error in the previous round of fixtures. Harrington was the video assistant referee for Manchester City’s 5-1 win over Fulham earlier this month.
With the score at 1-1, Man City went ahead through a Nathan Ake header which was allowed despite Manuel Akanji standing in an offside position in front of Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno as the ball went in.
Harrington on VAR refrained from intervening at all and the goal was allowed to stand despite Manchester City players and PGMOL chief Howard Webb subsequently admitting it should have been overturned.
City striker Erling Haaland admitted he thought the goal was offside and he would be ‘fuming’ if he was a Fulham player.
And former referee Webb reflected on the decision on Sky Sports, stating: “This should have been disallowed, this goal. It certainly appears that Akanji has an impact on Bernd Leno, the goalkeeper, who seems to hesitate.
“It’s a clear situation of offside. Unfortunately, it wasn’t identified on the day, and, of course, the learning from this one will also be shared amongst all of our group because we’re always looking to do better each and every week, and this was an error.”
When officials are deemed to have made clear errors that change the course of matches, they can often be withdrawn from the next round of fixtures.
Last season Lee Mason was punished after making a VAR decision that led to Newcastle having a goal disallowed against Crystal Palace.
On this occasion, it seems Hartlepool-born Harrington has avoided punishment and will be stood between Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank on the touchline this weekend.
