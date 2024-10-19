Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been handed a double injury boost ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have been boosted by the returns of Alexander Isak and Lewis Miley from injury. Isak has missed the last three matches with a broken toe but is now back available following the international break as The Magpies host Brighton at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Miley hasn’t featured for Newcastle since March due to back and fractured metatarsal injuries but trained in the build-up to the Brighton game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the match, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Alex has trained and trained well. He trained the start of this week and has looked good so he's in contention.

“The toe has fully healed.”

On Miley, Howe added: “He has been back training during the break,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “He has looked really good, looks like he has not been away.

“It has been great to see. We will re-introduce him at the right time, he will have some competition, he is coming back into a great environment.”

Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson up front with the striker yet to play for the club this season due to a back and hamstring issue. Kieran Trippier is also out with a hamstring problem while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles remain long-term absentees as they recover from ACL injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum has also trained but we'll continue assessing him day by day, we need to make the decision when we involve him with the rest of the group,” Howe said. “It's a day-by-day thing, when we have Callum back we want to keep him back so we want to make the right call.”

Newcastle United XI v Brighton: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, L.Miley