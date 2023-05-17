Merseyside-based referee Robert Jones has been appointed in charge of Thursday night’s Newcastle United match. And Magpies supporters have voiced their concern with the appointment on social media given the importance of the match and permutations surrounding it as Eddie Howe’s side battle for Champions League qualification against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Newcastle currently sit third, a point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool in the table with Thursday night’s match their game in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s side. A win for United would put a serious dent in Liverpool’s top four hopes heading into the final two matches.

And Jones’ appointment for the match is an interesting one given his connections to the Liverpool area. Since stepping up to the Premier League in 2020, he has not officiated a single Everton or Liverpool match which tends to be the case when referees have affiliations with certain clubs. For example, Newcastle supporter Michael Oliver is not allowed to officiate any Newcastle or Sunderland matches.

But it is not publicly known whether Jones’ affiliation lies with Everton or Liverpool. He will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Wade Smith with Thomas Bramal as fourth official. Jarred Gillett will be the video assistant referee assisted by Adam Nunn.

Robert Jones’ Newcastle United record this season

Jones has been the match official for two Newcastle matches so far this season with both ending in 1-0 home wins for The Magpies against Chelsea and Fulham at St James’ Park.

The referee has awarded 14 penalties in 29 matches in all competitions this season, including one against Newcastle against Fulham. Jones pointed to the spot following a VAR check on a challenge from Kieran Trippier on Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Aleksandar Mitrovic took the penalty which found the net but was disallowed as it was deemed the Fulham striker had touched the ball twice.