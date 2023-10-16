Newcastle United star urged to consider future as ex-Liverpool ace makes strong claim
Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has urged Martin Dubravka to consider his future at the club if he fails to get regular first-team football.
Martin Skrtel believes that there will be plenty of suitors monitoring Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka if he fails to get regular game time at St James’ Park. Dubravka started for his country during their defeat to Portugal on Friday but is yet to feature for the Magpies this season - something that Skrtel thinks might change in January.
As picked up by Sport Witness, Skrtel said: “A goalkeeper with such qualities as he has deserves to [play]. Whether it will be at Newcastle or somewhere else.
“I am convinced that the match against Portugal was watched by many agents, coaches and officials, and Martin Dubravka’s name was written down in many notebooks.”
Dubravka spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Manchester United after falling behind Nick Pope in the pecking order at St James’ Park. The Slovakian failed to make a single Premier League appearance for the Red Devils however during that time and now finds himself again as second choice goalkeeper on Tyneside.
Fellow pundit Robert Vittek also shared Skrtel’s view that Dubravka may be better off elsewhere with a chance of regular first-team football. Vittek said: “With his performance against Portugal, he certainly caught the attention of several interesting clubs. If he doesn’t get an opportunity at Newcastle, I wish him to find a club in January where he will play regularly.”
Dubravka’s last appearance for Newcastle United came in the final game of last season at Stamford Bridge where an Anthony Gordon strike helped the Magpies earn a point in the capital.