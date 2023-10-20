News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace injury news: 9 doubts and 7 out as fitness problems pile up - gallery

Both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have their fair share of injury worries heading into their clash at St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST

Premier League football is back following the second international break of the season and Newcastle host a Palace side that sit just one place and one point below them in the table.

If the Magpies are able to avoid defeat against the Eagles, they will extend their current unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

However, Eddie Howe does have one or two selection headaches to contend with ahead of the game - although they pale in comparison to his opposite number.

Palace are in the middle of a major injury crisis and whilst the international period has alleviated a little bit of the stress on the medical department, they still have a fair few injury problems to deal with.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps:

The former Manchester United stopper suffered a thigh injury against his old side in the Carabao Cup. The extent of his injury is currently unknown, but he won’t feature against Newcastle this weekend.

The former Manchester United stopper suffered a thigh injury against his old side in the Carabao Cup. The extent of his injury is currently unknown, but he won’t feature against Newcastle this weekend.

Riedewald suffered a groin injury last time out and was being assessed over the international break.

Riedewald suffered a groin injury last time out and was being assessed over the international break.

Franca has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the last couple of transfer windows, but instead made the switch to Selhurst Park this summer. The young Brazilian is yet to make his debut for Palace but that could change at St James’ Park - although this may only happen from the substitutes bench.

Franca has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the last couple of transfer windows, but instead made the switch to Selhurst Park this summer. The young Brazilian is yet to make his debut for Palace but that could change at St James’ Park - although this may only happen from the substitutes bench.

Despite injury, Doucoure was called-up to represent Mali, but the midfielder didn’t make an appearance during the international break. Once again, there are hopes that he is able to feature at St James’ Park.

Despite injury, Doucoure was called-up to represent Mali, but the midfielder didn’t make an appearance during the international break. Once again, there are hopes that he is able to feature at St James’ Park.

