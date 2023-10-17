Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match (3pm kick-off) will see Newcastle look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches while Palace make the long journey to Tyneside knowing a win would take them above Eddie Howe’s side in the table. The Magpies and Eagles played each other three times last season, twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup, and all three meetings finished 0-0 at full-time.

The Premier League have confirmed Tim Robinson will be referee for the match with Adrian Holmes and Simon Long as assistants. Keith Stroud will be fourth official for the match while the video assistant referee will be Simon Hooper, assisted by James Mainwaring.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Robinson, who made his Premier League refereeing debut in a 1-0 Newcastle defeat at Burnley in 2019, has taken charge of just five top flight matches since. Newcastle are winless in all five matches Robinson has refereed, including three Championship fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign.

Those familiar with Newcastle’s promotion season may also remember the name Keith Stroud, who will be on the sidelines as fourth official at St James’ Park. Stroud made one of the most infamous refereeing blunders in recent memory during a Newcastle match against Burton Albion.

Stroud awarded Newcastle a penalty which was converted by Matt Ritchie only to rule it out and award Burton a free-kick for encroachment instead of a re-take. Fortunately for Newcastle, they still won the match 1-0 with Ritchie fittingly scoring the winner despite having an unwanted penalty ‘miss’ on his second.

Stroud was banned for 28 days following the mistake in 2017 but has continued to referee Championship games on a regular basis.

Simon Hooper also remains on VAR and is yet to take charge of a match since Tottenham Hotspur’s controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool last month. Liverpool had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as well as a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly disallowed for offside following a major VAR blunder before a 96th minute Joel Matip own goal saw Spurs claim a last-gasp win.