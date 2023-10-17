Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England will be one of the host nations at Euro 2028 alongside Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. With a huge depth of talent, the Three Lions will likely start that tournament as one of the favourites and two Newcastle United players have been tipped to play a key role for England at the tournament.

Grosvenor Sport have used historical data and stats from the current season to try and predict who will feature for England at Euro 2028 - with one or two surprising inclusions. Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who was named as Player of the Tournament at this summer’s Under-21’s European Championships, has been predicted to lead the line for the Three Lions in five years time.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Gordon has almost exclusively played on the left-wing for the Magpies since joining from Everton in January, his successes up-front for Lee Carsley’s side during the summer have hinted that could be a potential role for him in the future. It is predicted that Gordon, who will be 27 when Euro 2028 rolls around, will be flanked by Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka at the tournament.

Gordon isn’t Newcastle United’s only predicted representative however, with new signing Lewis Hall also tipped to be playing for England’s senior team by Euro 2028. Hall, who joined Newcastle on an initial loan deal from Chelsea in summer, is a regular in the England youth setup and is tipped to have a bright future in the game.

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.

Hall, who will be aged just 23 during Euro 2028, impressed for Chelsea last season and will be hoping to see more first-team action this season. The Magpies are expected to make Hall's initial loan move to the club into a permanent one.

England’s Euro 2028 predicted team in full

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad