The latest injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup Final between Newcastle United and Liverpool.

There is just a week to go until Newcastle United face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final - and both managers will have some major calls to make over their starting elevens.

Both Eddie Howe and Reds counterpart Arne Slot have dealt with several key absentees in recent weeks - although it is the Magpies boss who is having to contend with a long list of absentees that has continued to hamper his attempts to guide United to success this season. Howe has had a number of players sat on the sidelines at key parts of the season and that will continue in the Wembley showpiece with a number of players already ruled out.

Of course, Newcastle have a Premier League visit to West Ham United to deal with on Monday night - but once their trip to take on the Hammers is complete, all focus will go on Sunday’s Wembley clash and their attempts to end the club’s long wait for major domestic silverware.

What is the latest injury news from Liverpool ahead of the Carabao Cup Final?

Joe Gomez

The England international was strongly linked with a move to Newcastle during the summer - but he remained on Merseyside and has been limited to just 17 appearances this season after suffering a hamstring injury. Gomez underwent an operation last month and is not expected to be return to contention until the final weeks of the season.

Conor Bradley

Bradley will also miss out on a Wembley appearance after suffering a hamstring injury last month that has kept him out of Premier League wins against Manchester City, Newcastle and Southampton, as well as the Champions League last-16 first leg win against Paris Saint-Germain. The 17-times capped Northern Ireland international is now expected to return until after the upcoming international break.

Cody Gakpo

Arne Slot has provided an injury update on Cody Gakpo and others | Getty Images

An ankle injury meant the Netherlands forward remained an unused substitute in Paris and missed out on place in the matchday squad for Saturday’s win against Southampton. However, Slot has made positive noises about a possible return for Tuesday’s second leg against PSG and that would mean Gakpo should be available for the Carabao Cup Final.

What is the latest injury news from Newcastle ahead of the Carabao Cup Final?

Lewis Hall

Had it not been for the stunning form of top goalscorer Alexander Isak, it would be safe to suggest Hall has been Newcastle’s player of the season. However, he will miss out on a place in the starting eleven for the cup final and will sit out the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a foot injury.

Sven Botman

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman | Getty Images

The former Lille defender remains one of the most important players in Eddie Howe’s squad - but he has struggled to find consistent game-time as injuries continue to play a big part in his time on Tyneside. The Dutch centre-back will miss Wembley with a knee injury and has undergone a small operation that will keep him out of the action until the first week of May.

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle’s decision to not appeal against the red card shown to Gordon during their FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion means the former Everton forward will miss the cup final.

Jamaal Lascelles

The Magpies club captain is yet to make an appearance in any competition this season as he continues to make his way back from a serious knee injury that curtailed his involvement last season. Howe has confirmed Lascelles is in the final stages of his rehabilitation - but Wembley will come too soon for any thoughts of a comeback.