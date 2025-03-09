Eddie Howe has already issued a challenge to a potential Anthony Gordon ‘alternative’ ahead of matches against West Ham and Liverpool.

Gordon’s three-match ban following his red card against Brighton at the weekend is due to start on Monday night when Newcastle United make the trip to face West Ham at the London Stadium. With a Carabao Cup final and a clash against Brentford to follow that match, there is an opportunity for someone to step up in his absence and potentially make themselves a hero.

Could Harvey Barnes, the man Newcastle United paid £38m to sign from Leicester City in 2023, be that man? Well Howe certainly believes he could be and has already issued a major challenge to the winger.

Eddie Howe’s challenge to Harvey Barnes

Speaking ahead of their clash with Liverpool last month, one the Magpies would lose 2-0, Howe told the Gazette about the challenges facing Barnes this season and what he has to do to nail down a regular spot in his team.

“I see his aim is to play regularly. He is an outstanding player,” Howe replied.

“Harvey has been missed by us because of his injury. He has the ability to play both sides, we’re light in terms of wide men and Harvey is absolute Premier League quality and I always believe that if Harvey plays, he will get goals. A massive player to introduce, we’re delighted he’s fit and we now have to get him back to his very best.”

Barnes may be given that opportunity to impress at the London Stadium on Monday night - and will head to the capital with memories of his starring contribution when the two sides met at St James’ Park in March. Barnes was introduced to the match from the bench that afternoon, with his side 3-1 down and heading to a damaging defeat in their push for European qualification.

Despite being given less than half an hour to make his mark on the game, Barnes netted twice in seven minutes, including a stunning effort from outside of the box to seal all three points for his side. That performance marked one of the high points of Barnes’ time on Tyneside, although an unintended consequence has seen him being branded as a ‘super sub’ - one Howe dismissed back in November.

“I certainly don't see him as a super sub, although he has done really well from the bench for us and has contributed goals, assists.” Howe admitted.

“He was really the pivotal player in our comeback against West Ham last year and if he doesn't come on the pitch with the right attitude we don't win that game. Certainly he's more than that and he's capable of more than that, certainly I don't think Harvey would want that tag. He's an outstanding player, who's got a really good goalscoring record and got a goalscoring ability that he's always had in his career.

“So I'd love to find a way to work him into the team on a consistent basis, that will be down to Harvey if he continues to do well. He's certainly knocking on the door to play regularly.”