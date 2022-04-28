Newcastle United v Liverpool: When is it? Is it on TV? What’s the latest injury news?

Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 league games and have not tasted defeat against Newcastle since December 2015, a game that came just two months into Klopp’s tenure as Reds boss.

However, this time around, Eddie Howe’s side will be full of optimism heading into this contest having won four games in a row and their last six on the spin at St James’s Park.

Victory at Carrow Road last weekend moved them into ninth place and although there aren’t any relegation fears on Tyneside, they could be mathematically safe from the drop with a win on Saturday and results elsewhere go in their favour.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United v Liverpool:

When is Newcastle United v Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool takes place on Saturday, April 30. Kick-off at St James’s Park is at 12:30pm and the match will be refereed by Andre Marriner with Mike Dean on VAR duties.

Is Newcastle United v Liverpool on TV?

Jonjo Shelvey scored Newcastle United's only goal at Anfield in December (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Yes, the game between Newcastle United and Liverpool will be broadcast on TV in the UK. Coverage on BT Sports 1 will commence at 11:30am.

How else can I follow the game?

Radio commentary of the game will be provided by BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news and reaction from events at St James’s Park, courtesy of Miles Starforth and Dom Scurr.

What’s the latest injury news?

Eddie Howe has a near-full complement of players to choose from for the visit of Liverpool.

Only long-term absentees Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier remain sidelined with injury.

Liverpool meanwhile will be sweating on the fitness of Roberto Firmino as Klopp may rotate his squad with this game coming sandwiched in-between their Champions League semi-final contest with Villareal.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Newcastle United win: 7/1

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool win: 2/5