This is what Newcastle United and Manchester United’s injury lists look like ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag will lead their respective teams out at Wembley with the first piece of domestic silverware this season on the line.

A triumph for Newcastle United in their first appearance in a cup final for almost 24 years would end their 54-year wait for a major trophy.

Manchester United, meanwhile, would end a six-year drought with a win on Sunday.

Both teams come into the game with a few injury concerns however, giving Howe and ten Hag a couple of selection dilemmas.

Here, we take a look at all the selection headaches both camps will have to contend with ahead of Sunday’s game and the latest from Howe and ten Hag:

1 . Carabao Cup final injury lists in full Here is how both Newcastle United and Manchester United are shaping up ahead of Sunday's game (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2 . Joelinton Joelinton was substituted against Liverpool, but Howe is hopeful that he will be fit enough to start at Wembley. Howe said: "We think Joelinton's OK from the weekend. I say 'we think', because there's still a long time to go before the game."

3 . Antony The Brazilian has missed Manchester United's last four games but ten Hag revealed on Wednesday that he has returned to training and is in contention to feature on Sunday. Ten Hag said: "We still have training to do. I expect to have Maguire and Antony back."

4 . Joe Willock Willock was substituted against Bournemouth with a hamstring injury and missed the defeat to Liverpool. Howe has labelled his chances of making the final as 'touch and go'. Howe said: "Joe Willock will probably be touch and go during the week. He's improved, (it will) probably be a late decision on him."