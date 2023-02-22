Newcastle United v Manchester United injury news: Why 12 players are at risk of missing final - photo gallery
This is what Newcastle United and Manchester United’s injury lists look like ahead of the Carabao Cup final.
Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag will lead their respective teams out at Wembley with the first piece of domestic silverware this season on the line.
A triumph for Newcastle United in their first appearance in a cup final for almost 24 years would end their 54-year wait for a major trophy.
Manchester United, meanwhile, would end a six-year drought with a win on Sunday.
Both teams come into the game with a few injury concerns however, giving Howe and ten Hag a couple of selection dilemmas.
Here, we take a look at all the selection headaches both camps will have to contend with ahead of Sunday’s game and the latest from Howe and ten Hag:
