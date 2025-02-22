Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest injury news as three out plus Sven Botman doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a crunch Premier League match - but are set to be without a couple of their key players.

A win for Newcastle on Sunday would move them to within three points of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League table, whilst a defeat would put them nine behind Nuno Espirito Santo’s side with just 12 games of the season left to play. It could be a season-defining afternoon on Tyneside for both teams as they look to secure Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe’s side suffered a major setback against Manchester City last weekend and will be keen to respond in-front of their own fans, but could be without a couple of key players for when the Tricky Trees travel to the north east. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest injury news

Taiwo Awoniyi - doubt

Awoniyi was forced to watch his side slip to defeat at Craven Cottage from the sidelines after being ruled-out through concussion. The Nigerian international suffered a head injury during their FA Cup win over Exeter City and was not able to feature against Fulham due to concussion protocols.

Carlos Miguel - out

Miguel injured his hamstring whilst kicking a ball against Exeter City earlier this month. Miguel was not included in Forest’s matchday squad for their defeat against Fulham last weekend with Espirito Santo admitting that he will be assessed ahead of future games: “We have to assess him now,” the former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss said.

“I think it is a hamstring and he did it on a goal kick. Let’s assess him and hope we are not without him for too much time.”

Newcastle United injury news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles hasn’t featured for eleven months after picking up an ACL injury during Newcastle’s win over West Ham back in March. He won’t feature this weekend against his former side and faces another few weeks on the treatment table.

Joelinton - out

Joelinton hasn’t featured since the defeat against Fulham earlier this month. The Brazilian suffered a knee injury that day - one that has seen him miss games against Arsenal, Birmingham City and Manchester City since.

Joelinton will not feature this weekend against Forest but there is hope he can be available for selection in the coming weeks. “We hope by that time [Carabao Cup final] he will be back fit and available.” Howe said on the Brazilian. “He's making good progress. Joe, when he approaches his injury recovery, is very positive, very driven to get back and to shave time off the estimated target that he's given, which is a great thing.

“But also we need to control that and make sure that he comes back in a really good place. But he's very positive at the moment.”

Sven Botman - doubt

Botman has been sidelined with a knee injury and was not spotted in training on Thursday afternoon, nor was he pictured in a gallery of photos posted by the club on Wednesday. The Dutchman is a doubt for Sunday’s game.