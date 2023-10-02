Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff believes the St James’ Park crowd could ‘smother’ PSG on Wednesday night. Longstaff, who has enjoyed an impressive to the first-team fold in recent times, believes the atmosphere for their long-awaited Champions League return will be like last season’s semi-final against Southampton but ‘on steroids’.

The French champions travel to Tyneside having defeated Borussia Dortmund in their opening group stage game, however, Longstaff is sure that the 52,000 strong crowd will play a major role this week in helping Newcastle potentially secure their first Champions League win in over 20 years.

Longstaff said: “For a nighttime game, under the lights, it’s a special place. I can’t wait, it’s going to be like the semi-final last year but on steroids!

“Even walking around there, I was speaking to Barts, the goalie coach, and I just said: ‘This place is going to be absolutely bouncing.’ I can’t wait for it.

“It’s funny because if we go away and play in an atmosphere then it sometimes sends your mind everywhere when there is so much going on, and it can be tough. When teams come here I’d say it’s like that x10.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff

“Whatever we feel when we go away, I imagine other teams are feeling a lot worse when they come here. You feel smothered.

“Like you saw on Wednesday, when we got after City and the crowd responded…it works both ways, if we feed them and they create an atmosphere, and we kick on again…

“When it’s bouncing there is nowhere better to play.”

Longstaff, whose recent performances have helped bring a solidity to the midfield and reminded everyone just what an important role he has to play under Eddie Howe, was asked for his message to supporters ahead of the clash with PSG.

Longstaff told the Gazette: “Don’t get too drunk! We know what to expect from the crowd so it’s on us to give them to shout about and get behind.

“They’ll be on the edge of their seat looking to do that. They’ll be looking for any tiny little thing to get behind.