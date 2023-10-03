Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have arrived on Tyneside ahead of their Champions League group stage game with Newcastle United. PSG landed in the north east just after lunchtime as they began their preparations for Matchday 2 of the Champions League.

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has travelled with the squad and is expected to feature against the Magpies, despite a slight injury concern last week. Mbappe limped-off during their win over Marseille last weekend, however, he was able to play the full match against Clermont Foot at the weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad