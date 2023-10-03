News you can trust since 1849
PSG have arrived on Tyneside ahead of their clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:19 BST
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have arrived on Tyneside ahead of their Champions League group stage game with Newcastle United. PSG landed in the north east just after lunchtime as they began their preparations for Matchday 2 of the Champions League.

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has travelled with the squad and is expected to feature against the Magpies, despite a slight injury concern last week. Mbappe limped-off during their win over Marseille last weekend, however, he was able to play the full match against Clermont Foot at the weekend.

As per UEFA rules, PSG are able to train on the St James’ Park pitch if they choose to do so - something that Newcastle opted against ahead of their opener with AC Milan a fortnight ago. Fans have been urged to arrive at St James’ Park in plenty of time ahead of kick-off at 8pm to manage queue outside the stadium and to take part in Wor Flags’ pre-match flag display.

