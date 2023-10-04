Newcastle United v PSG: Watch the stunning scenes as the Champions League returns to St James’ Park
After more than 20 years, St James’ Park has hosted Champions League football once again with Newcastle United taking on Paris Saint-Germain.
Newcastle’s first home match in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage was always bound to be a special occasion after last month’s 0-0 draw with AC Milan. There has been a buzz around the city in the days building up to the match with a drone light display taking place above St James’ Park on Sunday and Monday evening.
But this was the main event as supporters packed into St James’ Park for its return to Europe’s elite competition. Wor Flags had been at the stadium days before in preparation for Newcastle’s biggest home match in a generation.
And the end result did not disappoint.
A Wor Flags display read ‘hello, hello, we are the Geordie boys’ in the Leazes Stand while the Gallowgate Stand had a surfer flag featuring a Magpie-themed Champions League draw graphic.
Newcastle’s return to the Champions League has seen them drawin into a ‘group of death’ alongside PSG, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. It is the third time The Magpies have competed in the competition having previously played in the 1997-98 and 2002-03 editions.