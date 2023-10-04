Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle’s first home match in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage was always bound to be a special occasion after last month’s 0-0 draw with AC Milan. There has been a buzz around the city in the days building up to the match with a drone light display taking place above St James’ Park on Sunday and Monday evening.

But this was the main event as supporters packed into St James’ Park for its return to Europe’s elite competition. Wor Flags had been at the stadium days before in preparation for Newcastle’s biggest home match in a generation.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the end result did not disappoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wor Flags display read ‘hello, hello, we are the Geordie boys’ in the Leazes Stand while the Gallowgate Stand had a surfer flag featuring a Magpie-themed Champions League draw graphic.