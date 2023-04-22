News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Tottenham injury news as 8 out and 2 doubts - gallery

The latest injury news as there are set to be some profile absentees when Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur meet at St James Park.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Sunday could prove to be a defining moment in the race for a Champions League place as top four rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur meet at St James Park.

The Magpies currently hold the upper hand as they hold a three-point lead on their visitors and have the benefit of also holding a game in hand over a Spurs side struggling to find consistency under the caretaker management of Christian Stellini.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side would hand a significant boost to their hopes of helping the Magpies end their 20-year absence from European football’s elite. However, Spurs will hope the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min can inspire them to a win on Tyneside that would reignite the battle for a top four place.

Both managers have some big calls to make before finalising their starting elevens and there are a number of high-profile players set to miss an eagerly anticipated clash.

1. OUT: Clement Lenglet

2. OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur

3. OUT: Yves Bissouma

4. OUT: Emerson Royal

