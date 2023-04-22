The latest injury news as there are set to be some profile absentees when Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur meet at St James Park.

Sunday could prove to be a defining moment in the race for a Champions League place as top four rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur meet at St James Park.

The Magpies currently hold the upper hand as they hold a three-point lead on their visitors and have the benefit of also holding a game in hand over a Spurs side struggling to find consistency under the caretaker management of Christian Stellini.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side would hand a significant boost to their hopes of helping the Magpies end their 20-year absence from European football’s elite. However, Spurs will hope the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min can inspire them to a win on Tyneside that would reignite the battle for a top four place.

Both managers have some big calls to make before finalising their starting elevens and there are a number of high-profile players set to miss an eagerly anticipated clash.

OUT: Clement Lenglet The on-loan Barcelona defender has no return date after suffering a muscle injury.

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur The talented midfielder is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

OUT: Yves Bissouma The former Brighton star has no return date on an ankle injury and will miss the visit to St James Park.

OUT: Emerson Royal The wing-back is still weeks away from a comeback after suffering a knee injury.