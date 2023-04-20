The Seagulls were expected to travel to the north east at the end of February, however, Newcastle’s participation in the Carabao Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley that weekend meant the clash against Roberto De Zerbi’s side would have to be rearranged. The match between the two sides has now been rescheduled to take place on Thursday, May 18 (7:30pm kick-off) - in what could prove to be a huge meeting in the race for Champions League qualification. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, Newcastle’s game with Leicester City has also been selected for TV coverage with the clash expected to have huge ramifications at both ends of the Premier League table. Newcastle host the Foxes at 8pm on Monday, May 22 in their penultimate game of the season.

The Magpies defeated Leicester 3-0 in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, courtesy of an electric start that saw Chris Wood net after just three minutes. Miguel Almiron added a second four minutes later before Joelinton’s header in the 32nd minute made the points safe for Howe’s side with just shy of an hour left to play.

Newcastle also defeated Leicester in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park in January with goals courtesy of Dan Burn and Joelinton. The clash with the Foxes on Monday, May 22 will be their final match at St James’ Park this campaign with their season ending at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 28.

