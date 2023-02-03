After their Carabao Cup exploits in midweek, Newcastle United return to Premier League action this weekend when they host West Ham.

The Hammers will go into the weekend’s round of fixtures just one point above the relegation zone and could even begin Saturday evening’s game in the drop-zone.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are sitting pretty in 3rd place and aiming to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 16 games when they host David Moyes’s side.

However, the Magpies will be without key man Bruno Guimaraes following his red card against the Saints and could be without Alexander Isak as well after he left the pitch with a head-injury on Tuesday night.

So how will Eddie Howe react to these setbacks and what side will he pick on Saturday?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could pick to face West Ham.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Eddie Howe Is this the Newcastle United side that Eddie Howe will pick to face West Ham? (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2 . GK: Nick Pope Pope was beaten for the first time since November 6 against Southampton, but the 30-year-old won’t dwell on that too much. His outstanding stop to deny Adam Armstrong was crucial in securing their passage to Wembley. Pope has kept six Premier League clean-sheets in a row. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is yet to face West Ham as a Magpies player following the postponement of the game at the London Stadium in September. Trippier has been a major part of the meanest defence in the Premier League and will hope to extend their current run of shutouts this weekend. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar is yet to lose a game this season and will hope this record is extended past this weekend. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales