Newcastle United v West Ham: Eddie Howe’s predicted XI with injury and suspension concerns - photo gallery
After their Carabao Cup exploits in midweek, Newcastle United return to Premier League action this weekend when they host West Ham.
The Hammers will go into the weekend’s round of fixtures just one point above the relegation zone and could even begin Saturday evening’s game in the drop-zone.
Newcastle, meanwhile, are sitting pretty in 3rd place and aiming to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 16 games when they host David Moyes’s side.
However, the Magpies will be without key man Bruno Guimaraes following his red card against the Saints and could be without Alexander Isak as well after he left the pitch with a head-injury on Tuesday night.
So how will Eddie Howe react to these setbacks and what side will he pick on Saturday?
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could pick to face West Ham.
Do you agree with our picks? Follow our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.