The 23-year-old has completed an Italian record £52million move to Newcastle and becomes the club’s second summer signing after Yankuba Minteh from Odense. But The Magpies are still very active in the transfer market as they look for alternatives after missing out on James Maddision and Dominik Szoboszlai to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively.

And a fresh target emerging from reports in Germany is Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom. The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Frankfurt last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Danish international has scored 14 goals and registered 13 assists in 77 appearances for Frankfurt over the last two seasons, winning the Europa League in 2021-22 and taking part in last season’s Champions League. He joined the Bundesliga club from Bondby in 2021 and has been capped 10 times by his country, scoring once.

Lindstrom is valued at £30m by Frankfurt with AC Milan also interested, according to Bild. Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Liverpool also monitored the midfielder last season before opting to sign Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig instead.

Eddie Howe is preparing his Newcastle squad for Champions League football next season with the squad set to return for pre-season training next week. Newcastle’s first friendly match is away at Gateshead on Saturday, July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).