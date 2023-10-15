Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle have recently confirmed new deals for Dan Burn and Callum Wilson until 2025 and Bruno Guimaraes until 2028. But there are a number of players the club are still looking to tie down over the coming months.

The most pressing of which is Fabian Schar, whose contract expires at the end of the current season. The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in the side under Eddie Howe and has earned plenty of praise for his consistent performances at centre-back.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles’ deal also expires at the end of the season. The 29-year-old has had his game-time limited in recent seasons and has been linked with a move elsewhere but Howe is understood to be keen to keep the defender around.

The Magpies boss has also recommended new deals for midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Joelinton as a reward for their performances over the past two seasons. Both players’ deals expire at the end of next season.

Longstaff signed a three-year extension in 2022 while Joelinton is still on the original six-year contract he signed when he joined the club from Hoffenheim for £40million in 2019.

When asked about Longstaff’s contract, Howe said: “He is part of the long-term plans regardless of his contract length. Yes, Sean is vital for us and I’m sure these things will pan out well for him.”

The Magpies boss previously commented: “We want to try and build up the squad and that doesn’t mean we take for granted keeping the players that we already have.

“We have to give them the right environment to want to stay and hopefully we have. Obviously finances comes into that as well. [Longstaff and Joelinton are two huge players for us.”

Howe added: “For any player the contract is important because you want stability. You want the player to enter training and games without thinking about their future.

“You want them just thinking about football. I’m taking everything off the pitch away from them. Personal issues they may have, contract issues, the football is the most important thing.