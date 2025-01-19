Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antoine Semenyo felt AFC Bournemouth’s game plan worked to perfection during Saturday’s 4-1 win at Newcastle United.

Bournemouth scored early on through Justin Kluivert and hardly looked back from there despite a Bruno Guimaraes equaliser. Kluivert went on to score a hat-trick before Milos Kerkez made it 4-1 deep into stoppage time.

The Cherries inflicted Newcastle’s worst home defeat under Howe since December 2021 and also had a goal from Dango Ouattara ruled out by VAR. After the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe praised Bournemouth for knocking his side’s rhythm after nine straight wins.

“I think just Bournemouth knocked our rhythm and all our normal way of playing was knocked,” Howe said. “I don't think any department survived, I don't think any individuals survived in the sense of the levels they had been playing at previously. I don't think we were there.”

Bournemouth winger Semenyo has been targeted by Newcastle as a potential signing but a £50million price-tag has ultimately stopped any deal moving forward.

But on Saturday, he told Premier League Productions about what his side ‘knew’ about Newcastle and how to take advantage of it.

“We knew they had moments when they’d keep it at the back and we wanted to catch out the back four,” he said. “As soon as the goalkeeper passed to the centre back that was our trigger to go and it worked out perfectly.”

Bournemouth’s win takes them a point behind Newcastle after 22 league games with their league unbeaten run stretching to 11 matches. Next up for The Magpies is a trip to bottom of the table Southampton next weekend.